Daily roundup: 'Cooked cockroach' found in hor fun from Clementi zi char stall — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Cooked cockroach' found in hor fun from Clementi zi char stall

Two weeks ago, it was a fly in the wanton soup. This time, it is a cockroach in the hor fun... » READ MORE

2. Jogger screams for help as otters chase after her at West Coast Park

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

They heard her screams for help, but those who visited West Coast Park last Friday (July 22) evening could only watch on helplessly while a woman was chased by a bevy of angry otters... » READ MORE

3. Eng's wonton noodles feud: Daughters of founder win trademark case

PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the latest chapter of a fight over the famed Eng's wonton noodles business, the daughters of its founder won a trademark dispute against their brother's business partner... » READ MORE

4. 'This guy living in 3022': Man buys zi char and runs errands using remote control car

PHOTO: TikTok/Seteve Ho

Although ordering food delivery is just a few clicks away these days, one man here decided to take things up a notch with his clever set-up... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com