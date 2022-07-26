Daily roundup: 'Cooked cockroach' found in hor fun from Clementi zi char stall — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Cooked cockroach' found in hor fun from Clementi zi char stall
Two weeks ago, it was a fly in the wanton soup. This time, it is a cockroach in the hor fun... » READ MORE
2. Jogger screams for help as otters chase after her at West Coast Park
They heard her screams for help, but those who visited West Coast Park last Friday (July 22) evening could only watch on helplessly while a woman was chased by a bevy of angry otters... » READ MORE
3. Eng's wonton noodles feud: Daughters of founder win trademark case
In the latest chapter of a fight over the famed Eng's wonton noodles business, the daughters of its founder won a trademark dispute against their brother's business partner... » READ MORE
4. 'This guy living in 3022': Man buys zi char and runs errands using remote control car
Although ordering food delivery is just a few clicks away these days, one man here decided to take things up a notch with his clever set-up... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com