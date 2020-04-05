Daily roundup: Daughter of deceased migrant worker pens moving thank you letter - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Daughter of deceased migrant worker pens moving handwritten letter to thank volunteers

Following the recent death of migrant worker, Alagu Periyakarrupan, who died due to multiple injuries from a fall from height at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, his eldest daughter Roopa has penned a moving handwritten letter to thank volunteers.... » READ MORE

2. Love Within: Make your own movie at home during circuit breaker

Instead of being idle, why not put your creativity to good use? Especially if you are a budding filmmaker, this could be your big break, and you could stand a chance to win $2,000.... » READ MORE

3. Fruit, goat tested 'positive' for coronavirus in Tanzania

Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday, because he said they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw.... » READ MORE

4. 5 ways to cop Joanne Peh's timeless & effortless style

To celebrate Joanne's birthday recently April 25, let's take a look at her at some of her stylish looks.... » READ MORE

