Daily roundup: Fewer private university grads find full-time jobs in 2024, compared to 2023 — and other top stories today

1. Fewer private university grads find full-time jobs in 2024, compared to 2023

Fewer private university graduates found full-time jobs within six months of graduating in 2024 than in the previous year.

According to the 2024 Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey... » READ MORE

2. Made in Singapore: First locally-made Kia, the EV5, officially launched

Kia has launched its first locally-made model, the EV5 electric SUV, which will be assembled at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS) in Jurong... » READ MORE

3. 'A project out of love': Dad-daughter duo sets up assisted living community to honour late grandma

When the Covid-19 pandemic reached Singapore five years ago and triggered a lockdown here, the Kok family had no choice but to halt the frequent social activities their dementia-stricken grandmother enjoyed... » READ MORE

4. Zheng Geping gets surprise birthday celebration on drama set

He thought it was time to film, only to be surprised with a chorus.

Local actor Zheng Geping turned 61 on May 27, and his family as well as the crew and cast members on the set of their drama The Cellphone Swap threw him a surprise celebration... » READ MORE

