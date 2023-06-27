Daily roundup: Frying pan crashes onto balcony of Chinatown flat, leaving elderly resident shaken — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Frying pan crashes onto balcony of Chinatown flat, leaving elderly resident shaken

A Chinatown resident was left shaken after a frying pan landed on her balcony — mere moments after she finished watering her plants... » READ MORE

2. Spectators tickled by PM Lee and President Halimah stand-ins at National Day Parade rehearsal

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/s_liyana87, Screengrab/TikTok/Boblet

The National Day Parade (NDP) is just around the corner and it seems no chances are taken even for rehearsals... » READ MORE

3. 'Would Master like some dancing?' I try the special services on offer at Kiaraakitty's pop-up cafe

Kiaraakitty (left) and Imyujia (right) posing in front of Kitty Paradise Cafe.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Let's play a game – think of the quintessential cafe scene.

Chances are there's coffee on the table or mellow folk music in the background... » READ MORE

4. What the fuss: Are black-and-white colonial houses as good as good class bungalows?

PHOTO: AsiaOne

There is a certain charm when it comes to black-and-white colonial houses in Singapore.

People view them through rose-tinged glasses as they are reminders of our storied history and rich culture... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com