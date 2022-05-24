Daily roundup: HDB to launch 2 BTO projects in Queenstown and Bukit Merah under PLH model — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HDB to launch 2 BTO projects in Queenstown and Bukit Merah under PLH model

National Development Minister Desmond Lee had just announced in a Facebook post that two Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) projects will be launched in the upcoming May 2022 BTO exercise... » READ MORE

2. 'I already said sorry what': Man's reply after he was caught stealing bicycle at Paya Lebar

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/SgfollowsAll

Apologising after making a mistake is a trait most people seek to possess. However, having said trait had little value for a man who stole a bicycle along the entrance of Paya Lebar Quarter mall at about 10.30am on Sunday (May 22)... » READ MORE

3. Child allegedly sprays another in the eye with fire extinguisher at East Coast Park, police called

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kakading

An outing to a Burger King outlet in East Coast Park's Coastal PlayGrove turned ugly for two families after a child allegedly sprayed another in the eyes with a fire extinguisher last night (May 22)... » READ MORE

4. Drunk man refuses to queue for toilet, allegedly cuts patron with broken glass in Clarke Quay

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/SgfollowsAll

A man, who was too drunk to queue for the toilet in a bar, ended up allegedly cutting another patron with broken glass when the latter tried to intervene... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com