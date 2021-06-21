Daily roundup: Here's where you can find the biggest 5-room HDB flat in all 26 estates - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Here's where you can find the biggest 5-room HDB flat in all 26 estates

We’re taking a look at some older resale units, from the days when HDB built big. Here’s where to find the biggest 5-room HDB flats... » READ MORE

2. 'My kid's milk powder was paid for by borrowed money': Dad of 2 on hustling his way out of a $200k debt

PHOTO: Houze Storage Inspirations

With a $200,000 debt, $2.43 in his bank account and a baby on the way, Brien Chua had to choose between a stable finance job or taking a leap of faith in the business world... » READ MORE

3. Private-hire driver left with negative $250 in bank balance after duplicate transactions caused by DBS glitch

PHOTO: Screengrab from Lianhe Wanbao

He made the discovery after he logged in to his bank account to make his regular monthly donation to local charity... » READ MORE

4. Woman disappointed after driving from Ang Mo Kio to Maxwell Food Centre for $5 chicken rice

PHOTO: Stomp

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, our social media feeds have been flooded with posts about hawkers who are in need of support and help... » READ MORE

