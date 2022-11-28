Daily roundup: How a $6 million home turned into a grandson's nightmare - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How a $6 million home turned into a grandson's nightmare

Homeownership is a sensitive and emotional issue for many, but the consensus is that owning a pricey landed property can only be a good thing. In one case that we've heard of, however, things have turned out quite the opposite... » READ MORE

2. 25-year-old expat in Singapore spends close to $1,000 a day, has netizens questioning her job

Screengrab/TikTok/Meggiemanifest

What's it like having a "budget" of close to $1,000 to spend in a day?

Just ask Megan Vasquez, who goes by the handle Meggiemanifest on TikTok...» READ MORE

3. After passenger's complaint, Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon explains her guide dog is allowed on MRT train

Instagram/Sophsoon, TikTok/Sophsoon

All she wanted to do was to take the train, but Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon ended up being wrongly accused instead.

Yesterday (Nov 27), a fellow passenger complained about a MRT train ride on Nov 18, where she shared the same cabin as Soon and her guide dog, Orinda... » READ MORE

4. 'Wealth should be distributed': Retired motorcycle workshop boss gives $1m in shares to employee

Lim Soon Hock (centre), flanked by his son (left) and Xie. Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

Loyalty begets loyalty.... and in some cases, $1 million (albeit in shares).

When he hung up his tools three years ago, retired motorcycle repair shop boss Lim Soon Hock did not forget about an employee who had stuck by him for the past 20 years... » READ MORE

