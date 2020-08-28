Daily roundup: How to turn your HDB flat into a loft style apartment - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How to turn your HDB flat into a loft-style apartment (no special approval needed)

The appeal of living in a loft-like space reminiscent of the loft apartments in SoHo, New York lies mainly in the openness, the bright, expansive space and the high ceilings... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong star Michael Miu finally talks about why he broke up with late Anita Mui

PHOTO: Instagram/ michaelkiuwaimiu, Internet

It was a brief romance that not many may remember, and one he doesn't usually want to talk about... » READ MORE

3. No joke: This house in Indonesia comes with a wife, if you're compatible

PHOTO: Detikcom, Ayu Novi Astiana

Days after achieving internet fame for offering her hand in marriage to whoever she chooses to sell her house to, an Indonesian woman is having second thoughts... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean student builds a Game Boy out of a watermelon, plays Pokemon Emerald on it in public

Singapore Management University student Cedrick Tan is all about having random fun with tech that he can build by himself, judging from his YouTube channel... » READ MORE