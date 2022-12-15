Daily roundup: I ate everything with cheese for a day, and here's how it went - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Merry Cheesemas: I ate everything with cheese for a day, including some dubious TikTok recipes, and here's how it went

We are less than two weeks away from Dec 25, and with more festive food specials being launched each day, it's beginning to look and smell a lot like Christmas... » READ MORE

2. 'It was too dangerous to check in to our Airbnb': Singapore traveller to Athens targeted by pickpockets twice in 24 hours

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Calladion

Think holidays are a time for complete relaxation and letting go of all your worries? Well, not always.

Thanks to her vigilance, one woman and her family from Singapore recently escaped the sticky fingers of pickpockets while travelling in Athens, Greece...» READ MORE

3. Elderly man allegedly kicked multiple times in chest and stomach in 'unprovoked attack' in Sengkang

A 71-year-old man was allegedly kicked multiple times in the stomach and chest by two assailants. PHOTO: Stomp

While going about his day, an elderly man became a victim of an unprovoked attack...» READ MORE

4. Desmond Tan seeks advice from fans after laptop and all cash stolen in Italy, gets victim-blamed

Desmond Tan's bag along with his laptop and all his cash was stolen from him on a train in Italy. PHOTO: Instagram/Desmond Tan

When misfortune strikes in a foreign country, where and who can you turn to for help?

Desmond Tan revealed in an Instagram Story on Monday (Dec 12) night that his belongings were stolen while on holiday... » READ MORE

