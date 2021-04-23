Daily roundup: Indonesian maid who stabbed Singapore employer more than 90 times gets life imprisonment — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesian maid who stabbed Singapore employer more than 90 times gets life imprisonment

A domestic worker from Indonesia who stabbed her employer more than 90 times at her Telok Kurau house nearly five years ago was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on Friday (April 23)... » READ MORE

2. Local F&B group Ministry of Food to close after failing to pay $200,000 debt

Ministry of Food

Ministry of Food (MOF), which once – at its peak – owned 80 restaurants across Singapore including restaurant chains DaeSsikSin, Hanssik and Ju Hao, will be closing down after its failure to settle a $200,000 debt... » READ MORE

3. In trouble again: Shane Pow charged in court on Thursday for drink driving

Local actor Shane Pow appeared in a district court on April 22, 2021, to face one charge of drink driving. PHOTO: Kelvin Chng / The Straits Times

One of Mediacorp's rising male actors is hogging the limelight today, ironically days after going home empty-handed on Sunday's Star Awards 2021... » READ MORE

4. 'Hwa Chong' woman asking MRT train passengers 'what's your race' leaves Twitterverse fuming

Twitter/Ryan Kalmani

A middle-aged woman aboard an MRT train stunned fellow passengers on Wednesday (April 21) as she asked them questions such as "What's your race?"... » READ MORE

