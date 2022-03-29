Daily roundup: Lightning strikes HDB block in Buangkok, leaves child in tears — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Lightning strikes HDB block in Buangkok, leaves child in tears
A flash of lightning that struck the roof of an HDB block in Buangkok rattled residents on Monday (March 28) afternoon... » READ MORE
2. ICA officer fined for shoving 10-year-old boy to the floor at train platform
Angered after being allegedly pushed in an MRT train by a 10-year-old boy, an officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) retaliated by... » READ MORE
3. Going to JB? These 6 popular haunts are closed, including Faculty of Caffeine and Trick Eye Museum
With land travel to Malaysia finally opening up in a couple days, you may be planning your itinerary like many other excited Singaporeans... » READ MORE
4. Former actor Huang Yiliang given conditional warning for 2018 charge where he was said to have repeatedly hit man's head
Retired local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, has been given a conditional warning over his pending affray charge... » READ MORE
