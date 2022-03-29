Daily roundup: Lightning strikes HDB block in Buangkok, leaves child in tears — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lightning strikes HDB block in Buangkok, leaves child in tears

A flash of lightning that struck the roof of an HDB block in Buangkok rattled residents on Monday (March 28) afternoon... » READ MORE

2. ICA officer fined for shoving 10-year-old boy to the floor at train platform

The incident happened on Sept 24 last year. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Angered after being allegedly pushed in an MRT train by a 10-year-old boy, an officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) retaliated by... » READ MORE

3. Going to JB? These 6 popular haunts are closed, including Faculty of Caffeine and Trick Eye Museum

PHOTO: Instagram/lamuse_coffee, Facebook/Faculty Of Caffeine

With land travel to Malaysia finally opening up in a couple days, you may be planning your itinerary like many other excited Singaporeans... » READ MORE

4. Former actor Huang Yiliang given conditional warning for 2018 charge where he was said to have repeatedly hit man's head

Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, is said to have used his mobile phone to repeatedly hit a man's head on June 9, 2018. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Retired local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, has been given a conditional warning over his pending affray charge... » READ MORE

