Daily roundup: Minor characters in local TV dramas lack flavour, says Mindee Ong - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Minor characters in local TV dramas lack flavour, says Mindee Ong

Can local dramas ever be on par with Korean dramas?

Earlier this month, AsiaOne spoke to local actress Mindee Ong at the press conference for new Mediacorp period television series Silent Walls... » READ MORE

2. You shall not pass: Man misses bus at Clementi, stands in middle of bay to block next one

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

Upset that he had missed the bus earlier, this man decided to take things in his own hands.



In a Facebook video shared by Beh Chia Lor on March 18, it showed the commuter standing in the middle of the bus bay... » READ MORE

3. 'This can't be real': Singaporean woman uses AI to plan Vietnam travel itinerary, netizens in disbelief

PHOTO: TikTok/Wat.mel

Planning a trip overseas but not sure what to do, or where to start? Using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool might free yourself from some of that stress.

This was what one Singaporean TikTok user Mel did, when she used the Notion AI writing assistant to help plan her 12-day solo trip to Hanoi, Vietnam... » READ MORE

4. Apple AirPods selling at $265 seem like a great deal, until buyer realises it's a sophisticated scam

PHOTO: TikTok/Jiaxuanwithnof

Lee Jia Xuan had been on the hunt for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 when she came across someone selling them for $265 on Carousell – about $100 cheaper than the retail price.

While she did suspect that the deal may be too good to be true, the silver-tongued seller managed to convince her the item was genuine... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com