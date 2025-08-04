Daily roundup: No plans to 'fully liberalise' cross-border ride-hail services, says LTA — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No plans to ‘fully liberalise’ cross-border ride-hail services: LTA

There are no plans to fully liberalise ride-hailing services between Singapore and Johor Bahru, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said on Sunday (Aug 3)…» READ MORE

2. Tanjong Katong sinkhole: President Tharman thanks migrant workers for saving driver who fell in

Amidst the National Day festivities at the Istana open house, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met with the seven migrant workers who helped to save the woman who fell into the Tanjong Katong sinkhole on July 26... » READ MORE

3. Bro-code before go-mode: Meet the duo leading NDP 2025

The world celebrates International Day of Friendship on July 30, a United Nations-recognised occasion that celebrates the power of friendships (across cultures, backgrounds and borders) to spark connection, build understanding, and make the world a better place... » READ MORE

4. 'We loved without regret': Sora Ma remembers late husband following son's first birthday celebration

Amidst celebrations for her son Skye's first birthday, Malaysian actress Sora Ma, 41, posted a heartfelt message remembering her late husband, who died when she was pregnant with Skye... » READ MORE

