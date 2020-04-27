Daily roundup: Pitch-black Penang river now jade green thanks to MCO - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Once pitch-black, polluted Penang river now jade green thanks to MCO
Photographs captured from a drone of Sungai Pinang in the heart of the city, taken seven weeks apart, revealed that after the MCO started, the 3.5km river is healing...
2. $7,000 a month as a food delivery rider?
To save up for his wedding in December last year, GrabFood rider Muhammad Alif Mohd Jasmin worked seven days a week the month before...
3. Man rails at Burger King staff in the fast-food chain's second viral squabble this week
With takeaway and delivery orders surging thanks to circuit breaker measures, some in the food and beverage industry are getting the short end of the stick...
4. Zhu Houren says, if you get Covid-19 from breaking CB rules, you pay your hospital bills
Houren is walking the talk as he masks up whenever he leaves the house (or is in the car) and he only steps out once a week to do grocery shopping...