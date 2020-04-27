Daily roundup: Pitch-black Penang river now jade green thanks to MCO - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Once pitch-black, polluted Penang river now jade green thanks to MCO

Photographs captured from a drone of Sungai Pinang in the heart of the city, taken seven weeks apart, revealed that after the MCO started, the 3.5km river is healing... » READ MORE

2. $7,000 a month as a food delivery rider?

PHOTO: ST / Kelvin Chng

To save up for his wedding in December last year, GrabFood rider Muhammad Alif Mohd Jasmin worked seven days a week the month before... » READ MORE

3. Man rails at Burger King staff in the fast-food chain's second viral squabble this week

PHOTO: Facebook/allsgstuff

With takeaway and delivery orders surging thanks to circuit breaker measures, some in the food and beverage industry are getting the short end of the stick... » READ MORE

4. Zhu Houren says, if you get Covid-19 from breaking CB rules, you pay your hospital bills

PHOTO: Instagram/choohouren

Houren is walking the talk as he masks up whenever he leaves the house (or is in the car) and he only steps out once a week to do grocery shopping... » READ MORE