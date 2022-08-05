Daily roundup: Quan Yi Fong to take break from social media for health reasons - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Quan Yi Fong to take break from social media for health reasons
Host Quan Yi Fong will be taking a break from social media for a minor health complaint, but did not disclose further details in her Instagram post on Thursday (Aug 4).
2. Flickering lights, shaking bed: Former SIA stewardess shares her paranormal encounters in hotel rooms
If you're superstitious, you've probably heard of the custom of knocking on hotel room doors before entering to chase the ghosts away.
3. Stealing food from customers, destroying cutlery: Punggol shop owners wage war against macaques
First, there were otters, then came the wild boars and now, monkeys.
4. This woman sells nasi lemak for $1 from her flat. Here's why
Amidst all the complaints these days about rising food prices and shrinking portions when eating out, this woman is selling nasi lemak from her four-room flat in Yishun for a mere $1.