Daily roundup: RP and PSP clash over Yio Chu Kang SMC - and other top stories today

1. 3-cornered fights back on the table? RP and PSP clash over Yio Chu Kang SMC

Things between the Reform Party (RP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) appear to be heating up, with the possibility of three-cornered fights back on the table.... » READ MORE

2. Kurt Tay wants to join PAP because he wants to earn more than $10k every month

PHOTO: Facebook/Kurt Tay

You may know him from his viral run to be a Singapore Idol contestant. Or as the man who got breast implants to “boost his confidence” before eventually removing them. Or perhaps from his current stint as a “Singapore superstar celebrity” who’s always toting World Wrestling Entertainment belts in public...» READ MORE

3. What did Li Nanxing chiong for once Phase 2 started?

PHOTO: LNXGlobal Artistes

He made a name for himself flipping poker cards as his iconic character Yan Fei in the 1990s drama series The Unbeatables, but these days Ah Ge Li Nanxing has been flipping something totally different in recent years — woks and pans.... » READ MORE

4. GE2020: PSP confirms list of candidates who will contest in 9 constituencies

Dr Tan Cheng Bock announced the final seven PSP candidates today, including himself, as well as the full list of candidates who will contest in nine constituencies.

PHOTO: Screengrab

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be contesting in nine constituencies (five SMCs and four GRCs) at this year's election on July 10 with a total of 24 candidates... » READ MORE