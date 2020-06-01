Daily roundup: Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Forget stiff formal gowns and black ties - what made the wedding stand out even more was its 'lepak chic' dress code... » READ MORE
2. Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Late actor Aloysius Pang's family, colleagues and fans were among those who remembered him at a memorial event held on Sunday... » READ MORE
3. Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
A 69-year-old woman died after an accident involving two cars in Cantonment Road near Pinnacle @ Duxton... » READ MORE
4. Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Aileen Tan would be getting some snogging action in the new Channel 8 drama Happy Prince and the local veteran actress was over the moon... » READ MORE