Daily roundup: Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Stomp
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other

Forget stiff formal gowns and black ties - what made the wedding stand out even more was its 'lepak chic' dress code... » READ MORE

2. Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Late actor Aloysius Pang's family, colleagues and fans were among those who remembered him at a memorial event held on Sunday... » READ MORE

3. Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A 69-year-old woman died after an accident involving two cars in Cantonment Road near Pinnacle @ Duxton... » READ MORE

4. Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Aileen Tan would be getting some snogging action in the new Channel 8 drama Happy Prince and the local veteran actress was over the moon... » READ MORE

daily roundup

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

