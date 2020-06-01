Daily roundup: Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other

Forget stiff formal gowns and black ties - what made the wedding stand out even more was its 'lepak chic' dress code... » READ MORE

2. Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Late actor Aloysius Pang's family, colleagues and fans were among those who remembered him at a memorial event held on Sunday... » READ MORE

3. Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A 69-year-old woman died after an accident involving two cars in Cantonment Road near Pinnacle @ Duxton... » READ MORE

4. Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Aileen Tan would be getting some snogging action in the new Channel 8 drama Happy Prince and the local veteran actress was over the moon... » READ MORE