Daily roundup: Teen nabbed for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of over $14k - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Teen arrested for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of more than $14,000

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had made away with $14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery order... » READ MORE

2. Woman parks Audi at Tampines void deck, says that's what the ramp is for

PHOTO: Stomp

A woman was seen with her Audi parked at the void deck of a HDB block in Tampines and apparently chided a passer-by who discouraged her from doing so.... » READ MORE

3. Employer faces $72,000 hospital bill after maid jumps from Toa Payoh flat

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

While the 26-year-old is currently recuperating in the intensive care unit (ICU), her employer now faces a hospital bill of $72,000 and growing... » READ MORE

4. Joss paper bonfire at foot of Sengkang HDB block ignites concern

PHOTO: Facebook/SingaporeRoadAccident

Despite repeated urging from religious leaders for Chinese devotees to burn offerings responsibly, some still persist in playing with fire — literally... » READ MORE