Daily roundup: WhatsApp group calls now available for up to 8 people - and other top stories today

1. WhatsApp group calls now available for up to 8 people
Popular messaging service WhatsApp now allows up to eight people to participate in a voice or video call... » READ MORE
2. Christopher Lee says everything he did was to make money
One might think that Malaysia-born Christopher Lee had lofty dreams about being an artiste... » READ MORE
3. NUS student who had Covid-19 feared hugging parents after recovering
When her parents wanted to hug her after nine months apart, Miss Esabel Lee's reaction was to keep them away... » READ MORE
4. Misplaced loyalties? Show Luo's mum reportedly angry that Grace Chow destroyed his career, Jacky Wu tries to defend him
Some say that no matter how old you are, you'll always be a kid and could do little wrong in your mum's eyes... » READ MORE