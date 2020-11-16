Daily roundup: Where do these $1m HDB flats keep coming from? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Where do these $1m HDB flats keep coming from?

Now in Oct 2020, even with the Covid-19 pandemic hanging over our heads, 13 HDB resale flats were sold for more than $1 million... » READ MORE

2. We tried Ben Yeo's 'sold out in minutes' chee cheong fun and would buy it again for the sauces

PHOTO: AsiaOne, Instagram/benyeo

The mix of sauces that Ben curated makes for a flavour-packed chee cheong fun dish. What my colleagues and I also appreciated was that you can come up with your own combination of sauces... » READ MORE

3. Cruising for a bruising: 2 women take night ride on Audi's bonnet

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

The two women appeared to be in high spirits, screaming as the car cruised past the cameraman... » READ MORE

4. She quit her HR job to sell sex toys

PHOTO: AsiaOne

She noted that "in Singapore, the interesting thing is that we appear very modern and progressive, but we are very (up)tight... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com