Daily roundup: Woman orders mutton kway teow goreng with egg for $5, gets just noodles - and other top stories today

1. 'How is this $5?' Woman orders mutton kway teow goreng with egg, gets just noodles

She had been anticipating tucking into a hearty meal of mutton kway teow goreng with egg.

However, that was short-lived as Puteri Nur Natasha later realised there was not a sliver of mutton or egg in her takeaway box... » READ MORE

2. Physical: 100's Singaporean contestant Elaine Wong told others 'please don't hurt me', says she wasn't set up to fail

Elaine Wong (left) faced off against Shim Eu-ddeum in Netflix's Physical: 100 and ultimately lost. Photos: Instagram/Elaine Wong, Shim Eu-ddeum

When faced against national athletes double her size, there wasn't much Elaine Wong could do in Netflix's Physical: 100 — but she gave as good of a fight as she could.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 6), Elaine shared what it was like squaring off against these titans in South Korean sports, but also expressed that she did stand a chance against them in some matches... » READ MORE

3. Man spends 1.5 hours eating handmade buns by daughter at JB Checkpoint, worried food not allowed into Singapore

Photos: Facebook/Maxkeong Menkeong

For her father's commute back to Singapore from JB, one thoughtful daughter decided to make him some curry potato buns.

However, worried that the food would not be allowed through Singapore Customs, this father decided to eat all the five buns instead, so as to not waste his daughter's efforts... » READ MORE

4. Couple holds wedding banquet in Bukit Merah coffee shop

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Affordable, hearty and homely. That's the Singapore coffee shop in a nutshell.

But two lovers saw it in a slightly different light when they held their wedding banquet at a coffee shop in Bukit Merah last Sunday (Feb 5), as reported by local publication Lianhe Zaobao... » READ MORE

