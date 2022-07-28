Daily roundup: Xiang Yun shares parenting woes and how son Chen Xi once made her cry — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Puberty problems: Xiang Yun shares parenting woes and how son Chen Xi once made her cry

Parenting is a confusing task for most mums and dads. In Xiang Yun's latest role in the Chinese drama Your World In Mine, her character has problems with her son who ran away from home for half a decade after an argument... » READ MORE

2. 'It's a daily battle': Man gets ripped after starting out weight loss journey with 105kg 'dad bod'

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Terencekyw

People are always on the lookout for a shortcut when it comes to losing weight. For Terence Koh, consistency and trusting the process were at the centre of his weight loss journey... » READ MORE

3. Live 'streaming'? Woman caught peeing outside Northpoint City

PHOTO: Stomp

Sometimes you can't defy nature's call. Needing to take a leak, a woman pulled down her pants and began live 'streaming' outside Northpoint City... » READ MORE

4. Italian restaurants in Singapore approved by an Italian: Kucina, iO Italian Osteria and... Saizeriya?

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Mozzarellapapi

Edoardo Liotta, or Eddie, was born in the US and raised in Singapore. But due to his Italian background, people have often asked him for recommendations on authentic Italian dining spots... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com