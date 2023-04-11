Daily roundup: Youths seen fishing at MBS, escaped security with '5 to 8 large goldfishes' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Youths seen fishing at MBS, escaped security with '5 to 8 large goldfishes'

Two youths were seen fishing outside the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands on a weekend... » READ MORE

2. Kiaraakitty gets stopped by cops for 'having her boobs out' while livestreaming in Seoul

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Darren Wang

Planning on a trip to another country? Word of advice: You might want to cover up... » READ MORE

3. $16k for reno? Couple imparts tips on how they kept their 4-room BTO flat renovation costs low

Screengrab/TikTok/Meliaaamel7

Securing your first home is a milestone worth celebrating.

But when the euphoria eventually goes away, the reality of high renovation costs loom large... » READ MORE

4. Till death do us part: Couple holds goth glam wedding at abandoned factory in Woodlands

PHOTO: Destroyryvn

Wedding themes are aplenty, but how often do you come across a gothic wedding? Especially in Singapore... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com