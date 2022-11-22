Daily roundup: Yvonne Lim attends Golden Horse Awards as Hong Huifang’s personal assistant - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I think I’m pretty good at it!' Yvonne Lim attends Golden Horse Awards as Hong Huifang’s personal assistant

Every Batman needs a Robin, and for the 59th Golden Horse Awards last Saturday (Nov 19), Best Leading Actress nominee Hong Huifang had Taiwan-based Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim by her side... » READ MORE

2. $17 in-flight laksa and bringing your own pillow: Man gives tips for surviving 13-hour budget flight to Berlin

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Ichoosemaximilian

Forking out $17 for a meal on a budget flight does sound like an oxymoron.

Not that it stopped TikTok user Ichoosemaximilian though... » READ MORE

3. 'Not open to crypto speculation at all': FTX meltdown puts focus on Singapore’s digital asset stance

PHOTO: Reuters

Jacob* was immediately intrigued with cryptocurrencies and digital assets when he first heard about them as a teen, but only found time to learn how to trade during lockdown in 2020... » READ MORE

4. 'So painful': Clip of man reeling in endangered shovelnose ray at Bedok Jetty makes netizens wince

PHOTO: TikTok/Norwegiantrout

It's always fascinating to see anglers at work, especially when they catch a large fish.

So, one man's morning exercise became a little more exciting after witnessing an angler reel in a rare shovelnose ray... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com