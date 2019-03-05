Dead dolphin found washed ashore at Malaysia's Likas Bay

Dead dolphin found washed ashore at Malaysia's Likas Bay
Mar 05, 2019

KOTA KINABALU - The carcass of a dolphin was found washed ashore at the Likas Bay area here early on Tuesday (March 5).

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said the dolphin (of a yet to be identified species) could have died for quite some time before it was washed ashore.

"We believe it died at sea earlier, but a post-mortem will be conducted to find out the cause of death," he said when contacted.

Tuuga said the carcass was discovered by morning joggers who alerted the department.

Carcass of dolphins, smaller types of whales and sharks getting stranded on beaches here are quite a common sight.

Many have been found to have died due to indigestion from plastic and other wastes while some succumb to illness.

