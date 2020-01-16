Debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass debtor sentenced to 5 weeks' jail

SINGAPORE - A licensed debt collector donned funeral garb, carried banners bearing a debtor's face and created a commotion outside the man's office to demand monies owed to his client.

He was detained by the police for harassment, but tried to dash out of the police cell and put up a struggle when officers tried to subdue him.

When Peh Chong Wee, 59, was out on bail, he returned to the office to demand repayment with papers printed with the debtor's face stuck to the front and back of his shirt.

On Wednesday (Jan 15), Peh was sentenced to five weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges and one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

Peh ran a debt collection service called Guarantee Debts Collection Service.

Court documents showed that Peh and another debt collector, Koh Yew Ghee, were engaged by a Ms Lena Lee to collect a debt on behalf of a company, LM Tech Engineering and Construction, in April last year.

Ms Lee is listed as a shareholder of the company, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

She provided them with the particulars of a Mr Ooi Swee Khoon, who was a director of PSP Solutions Engineering.

Peh went to PSP Solutions Engineering's office premises in Ang Mo Kio with Koh, 47, to collect the debt on May 27. Court papers did not state the debt amount.