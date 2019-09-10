Delivery rider makes police report after he was 'hypnotised' into donating $300 to old man from KL

The police are looking into a case where a man was allegedly 'hypnotised' into giving about $300 to an old man at Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Saturday (Oct 6).

Stomp contributor Serf alerted Stomp to a photo of a police report on the incident that has been circulating online.

The report was made by a 24-year-old delivery rider who said he was approached by a "Sikh man" in his 50s at about 12.42pm that day.

The older man struck up a conversation with him and told him he was from Kuala Lumpur before asking him for cash donations for his temple.

The rider proceeded to give the man all the cash he had in his wallet, which was over $300.

The man said in his report: "I would like to inform that while giving him the money, I was completely unaware of my actions and it seemed that the old man had "hypnotised" me."

He said that he came to his senses only after the man left with his money.

When he tried to look for him, he could not find him.

He added that he initially wanted to give the man $2 but unexplainably ended up handing over all the cash he had on him.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.