DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear

PHOTO: Facebook/Kailin Ng
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A parent questioning why a local celebrity's child was allowed into an attraction at Jewel Changi Airport without proper footwear while her own son was barred entry has sparked much unhappiness for all the parties involved.

Facebook user Kailin Ng had brought her four-year-old son to Jewel's Canopy Park, which currently has Christmas-themed features such as a Snow Walk Spectacular at the Topiary Walk, on Nov 23.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, the 30-year-old housewife wrote that her son Aden was denied entry into the Snow Walk due to improper footwear.

He had been wearing open-toe sandals instead of covered shoes, which are required as part of safety measures.

Ng said in her post: "Lucky for me, Aden was understanding. He left that part of the walk saying to me, 'It's ok, I'm still happy.'"

However, Ng was "baffled" when she came across a photo posted by a "Singapore celebrity DJ", showing the latter's son on the Snow Walk despite being clad in sandals.

Went to Jewels a couple of times by now, was attracted to the beautiful landscape and lightings within the mall and to...

Posted by Kailin Ng on Monday, 2 December 2019

Ng wrote that the celebrity's son "was allowed entry for the very reason why Aden was not allowed" and added: "Are rules not strictly followed? Or are rules only for the common folks?"

Although Ng did not name the celebrity in her post, netizens identified her as local DJ Lim Peifen, who had shared the supposedly offending picture on her social media accounts on Dec 1.

Netizens were quick to blast Lim and Jewel Changi Airport, citing "double standards" and "preferential treatment".

Lim subsequently commented on the incident, though not on Ng's original post but on a reposted thread by All Singapore Stuff.

"Hi Kailin, I'm sorry to learn that Aden was refused entry to the snow walk, but I'm so glad to see that he is such a sweet, understanding boy," said Lim.

"I wish Luke would be understanding like that as well, if a similar situation happened to us.

"Thanks for being an inspiration and a role model!"

I was not given a chance to present my side of the story on any of the media articles, which have led to a bit of...

Posted by Lim Peifen on Sunday, 8 December 2019

Lim has also since issued a statement on her Facebook page and said she was not given a chance to present her side of the story, "which has led to a bit of misunderstanding".

She explained in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 9): "We queued up for the Snow Walk. We wondered if we could go in with our sandals. We saw other children in queue with their parents, and they were allowed entry to the Snow Walk with their open-toe sandals.

"When it was our turn to take the walk, we asked whether our shoes were ok. We were given the ok to go. There was no preferential treatment, nor did we insist on any.

"All I wanted was to have a happy day out with my family, and we did enjoy ourselves."

Lim, who said that "safety is the most important when it comes to having fun", also emphasised: "I am happy to follow clear, well-defined safety measures for all activities, and I hope that rules are always well-enforced."

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Responding to media queries, a Jewel Changi Airport spokesman said that it is a topmost priority for visitors to enjoy its facilities in optimal conditions, which is why they are required to be in covered footwear for the Snow Walk.

It also said that the incident involving Lim's son was an "oversight" by staff.

All rangers manning the Snow Walk have since been reminded to ensure that all visitors are in proper footwear before allowing them into the attraction.

According to the spokesman, Jewel's Guest Relations has also gotten in touch with Ng and invited her family back for a visit.

In an update on her post, Ng said that she accepted Jewel Changi Airport's explanation and would not pursue the matter further.

More about
Local celebrities Changi Airport

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES