Double whammy: Car evading police crashes into MRT station, officer on scene knocked down by second car

The central business district may be on the quieter side these days, but it certainly saw its fair share of drama yesterday (Sept 24).

A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences after a four-kilometre car chase which ended when he crashed into a Tanjong Pagar MRT station exit, police confirmed.

But that wasn't all — a traffic police officer who was conducting investigations on the scene was subsequently knocked down by a passing car.

The driver of the passing car, 36, was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt after preliminary investigations revealed he had failed to keep a proper lookout, the police said.

Car chase began at Bayfront Avenue

Patrolling officers had first approached the car involved in the chase, a white sedan missing its front bumper, at about 11.50am that day at an open space car park along Bayfront Avenue.

The driver ignored the officers' requests to alight the vehicle and sped off instead.

During the course of the chase, the white sedan hit a silver sedan, which then collided with a taxi, an eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the taxi driver said he was driving on the road's left lane when he was suddenly hit by a vehicle on his right. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed, he said.

The white sedan then mounted a kerb before crashing into a wall at a Tanjong Pagar MRT exit along Anson road.

The driver emerged from the wreck and tried to flee the scene on foot, but was subsequently arrested, police said.

The two men who were in the silver sedan, the driver of the white sedan and the traffic police officer were all conscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

