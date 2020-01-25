DPM Heng Swee Keat urges Singaporeans to check and not spread fake news about Wuhan virus

The Wuhan virus presents a new challenge for Singapore but the Republic is better prepared to tackle it, compared with when Sars broke out in 2003, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

But even as measures are being taken to mitigate the effect of the new virus, Singaporeans should make sure that they check the information they receive and not spread fake news, he told reporters on Saturday (Jan 25).

Mr Heng said: "I hope that every one of us will do our part as individuals to make sure that we take special precautions, and make sure that we observe good hygiene habits. And importantly, to watch out and keep a lookout for information and make sure that we do not spread false information."

A ministerial taskforce set up to bring together different government agencies has already taken steps such as instituting temperature checks at all land, sea and air checkpoints.

Mr Heng said that the Government is closely monitoring the developments of the Wuhan virus situation so that it can respond quickly.

"I would like to assure Singaporeans that our agencies are doing their best to monitor the situation and to respond as needed," he said.

The Wuhan virus has infected more than 1,200 people and killed over 40 people in China. Singapore has three confirmed cases.

Even as vigilance is stepped up, Singaporeans should celebrate Chinese New Year as they normally, Mr Heng said.