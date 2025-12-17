2 repeat drink drivers among 26 motorists to be charged for drink driving

A total of 26 motorists, aged between 21 and 61, will be charged for drink driving on Thursday (Dec 18).

In a media release on Wednesday, the police said the 26 were arrested between July and November after failing breathalyser tests.

Two of them, aged 34 and 51, who were stopped for checks on July 12 and Oct 25 respectively, were found to have been previously convicted for the same offence.

If found guilty again, the men will serve a mandatory jail sentence.

Three other men, aged between 21 and 34, will each face an additional charge for leaving their vehicles in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to others.

Police said the trio had fallen asleep at the wheel after allegedly consuming alcohol, and left their cars stationary along Bukit Timah Road, Sengkang Central and Corporation Road respectively.

If convicted of leaving their vehicles in a manner that causes undue inconvenience to others, the three may each be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction for drink driving, motorists may be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

