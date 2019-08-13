Driver caught smuggling birds into Singapore

More than 200 birds died following a botched attempt by a Malaysian bus driver to smuggle them into Singapore.

A Malaysia-registered bus driven by the 35-year-old male suspect was stopped for security checks at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint from Johor Baru at about 7am on Saturday.

During checks, officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detected signs of modification around the rear tyres of the bus, said ICA in a joint statement with the National Parks Board (NParks).

"Their suspicions were further aroused when they heard chirping coming from within the bus.

"Upon scrutiny, the officers uncovered 15 containers of 815 birds inside modified compartments above the rear tyres of the bus, " it said, adding it was the largest seizure of ornamental birds in Singapore in recent years.

Only around 600 of the birds survived. They are currently being cared for under quarantine at NParks' facility.

The driver, who did not have valid health certificates and import permits, was referred to NParks for investigation.

The haul consisted of 38 white-rumped shamas (murai batu), 10 oriental magpie-robins, 141 oriental white-eyes and 626 munias (scaly-breasted munia and white-headed munia).