Driver of Singapore-registered BMW caught changing number plates at Malaysia petrol station

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV
The Star/Asia News Network
May 21, 2019

The driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle was caught changing his number plates at a petrol station in Malaysia, which led to an uproar online when the video went viral, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The man was filmed switching the number plates on his gold BMW sedan while filling up petrol.

Citing Singapore's Shin Min Daily, the man kept glancing over his shoulders and acting suspiciously.

Netizens have accused him of trying to evade the law by framing the owner of another vehicle.

Online sleuths found that the original number plate belonged to a BMW sedan registered in Singapore, matching the vehicle in the video.

They also learned that the car was involved in two speeding offences. The alternate number plate was found to have been registered to a Hyundai Elantra in Singapore.

malaysia Cars traffic offences
