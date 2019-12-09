Driver was on drugs when he crashed delivery van into a tree and killed two passengers

SINGAPORE - Traces of drugs including ketamine were found in blood and urine samples of a delivery driver who crashed his van into a tree in Bukit Timah Road, killing his two passengers.

The two men - Mr Aaron Prem Michael, 25, and Mr Chioh Hong Heng, 43 - were friends of the 25-year-old driver, Joseph Low Moh Boon.

They were out earlier that night celebrating Low's birthday.

On Wednesday (Sept 11), Low pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friends by driving in a rash manner.

The court heard that after completing his last delivery on Oct 19 last year, Low headed back home in the direction of Woodlands and picked Mr Chioh up on the way at around 10.30pm.

While Low took a shower, Mr Chioh went to meet Mr Michael, who lived nearby.

The delivery driver initially told Mr Chioh that he did not wish to go out as he was tired but the older man insisted as it was Low's birthday the next day.

The trio then went to a pub in Jalan Besar where they ordered three jugs of beer. Low admitted to drinking some of the alcoholic beverage.

The three men left the pub together early the next morning and eyewitnesses later spotted Low's van speeding along Bukit Timah Road.

At around 3am, it crashed into a tree, killing Mr Chioh and Mr Michael.