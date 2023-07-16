Drunk man assaulted by 3 others after shouting late at night when wife locks him out of Buangkok flat

A shirtless man was assaulted by three other men in the corridor of an HDB block on Thursday night (July 13).

Sharing a video of the incident at Block 986C Buangkok Crescent, a Stomp contributor said he heard shouting and banging on the door and window at 11.30pm.

In the video taken from afar, a shirtless man can be seen walking back and forth alone along the fourth storey of the block.

Another man approached him, followed by two other men. A shoving match led to the shirtless man being kicked in the torso and falling backwards onto the ground.

The three men then appeared to beat up the shirtless man, who was punched in the head multiple times.

The Stomp contributor said: "Subsequently, the authorities arrived at the scene about 10 to 20 minutes later at about 11.50pm to 11.55pm."

The video cuts to the shirtless man talking to two police officers in the corridor. The other three men can no longer be seen.

Later, more police officers appeared. "The man was escorted out," said the Stomp contributor.

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

Stomp understands that the shirtless man was drunk and his wife would not let him into their flat, which was why he was causing a commotion, which in turn riled the three men, who left before the police arrived.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.