Early morning fire at Seletar West Farmway warehouse extinguished by SCDF

At approximately 2:35am today (July 23), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at a warehouse located at 21, Seletar West Farmway 1.

The single-storey warehouse, measuring around 30m by 20m, included an office and stored scaffolding materials.

The SCDF swiftly brought the fire under control within two hours, utilising three water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

About 50 firefighters and 10 emergency vehicles were deployed to manage the situation.

No injuries were reported.

As of the last update from the SCDF several hours ago, damping down operations are ongoing.

This process involves applying water to wet burnt surfaces to ensure that deep-seated embers are fully extinguished, preventing any potential rekindling of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

