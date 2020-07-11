East Coast GRC: PAP leads WP with 54% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for East Coast GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 54% Worker's Party (WP) 46% The People’s Action Party is leading the Worker’s Party in East Coast GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 54 per cent of the votes, compared to WP’s 46 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Heng Swee Keat, Dr Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan and Tan Kiat How, while WP’s candidates are Nicole Seah, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan, Dylan Ng and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

East Coast has 121,772 voters within the GRC, which stretches from Bedok to Changi Village and includes the island of Pulau Ubin.

The GRC has been contested since 2006. In 2011, the PAP team won 54.8 per cent of votes in a tough fight against WP. It was the worst-performing GRC won by the party for that year.

In the 2015 general election, the PAP team won with 60.7 per cent of votes over WP.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

