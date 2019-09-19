Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating

The police told Stomp they are investigating an incident where around $25,000 and two pieces of jewellery went missing from a safe in a flat at Tampines Street 83 on Sep 11.

Mr Lim informed Stomp that his brother made a police report after they discovered the items were missing from his elderly parents' safe on the same day the couple's maid had left their home.

He added that the maid had taken her passport that was in the safe as well.

He said they had employed the maid in March to help his mother, 79, look after his 95-year-old father.

The couple live alone in their flat.

The maid, an Indonesian, had informed the family a few weeks prior that she wanted to return to her hometown in Tanjung Tiga, Blanakan, Subang at the end of the month.

However, she went missing-in-action last Wednesday when she had requested for a day off.

"We did not notice anything unusual," said Mr Lim.

"She left the home at about 7am that day.

"I messaged her in the afternoon as the agency was looking for her. She did not reply but I did not think anything of it at the time.

"When she was not home by about 9pm, my daughter, who was staying over that day, became suspicious.

"She found the telephone cable had been unplugged from the wall.