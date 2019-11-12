Employers federation's advice on year-end bonuses: Be responsible, take company performance into account

SINGAPORE - Private companies thinking of taking a cue from the civil service on year-end bonuses might want to think again, the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) advised on Tuesday (Dec 10).

SNEF said it had received questions from employers in the private sector after the Public Service Division (PSD) last week announced a 0.1 month annual variable component (AVC) plus an additional one-off lump sum payment of $250 to $1,500 for all civil servants below superscale grade, and just a one-off payment of $400 for senior civil servants in the superscale grades.

The federation, a trade union of employers from over 3,300 companies, noted that performance has varied across sectors, and advised fellow employers to take their cue from the National Wages Council's (NWC) guidelines that wage increases be sustainable and fair.

"SNEF believes employers will be responsible and urges them to be guided by the NWC recommendations, and in particular, to take into account their company performance when they decide on their company bonus," it said.

In May, NWC suggested that wage increases should correspond with the employers' performance, productivity gains and employee contributions.

This means employers that have done well and have good business prospects should reward their employees with built-in wage increases and variable payments commensurate with employers' performance and employees' contributions.

Employers that have done well but face uncertain prospects may exercise moderation in wage increases, but should still reward employees with variable payments commensurate with performance and contributions.