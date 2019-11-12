Employers federation's advice on year-end bonuses: Be responsible, take company performance into account

In May, NWC suggested that wage increases should correspond with the employers' performance, productivity gains and employee contributions.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Private companies thinking of taking a cue from the civil service on year-end bonuses might want to think again, the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) advised on Tuesday (Dec 10).

SNEF said it had received questions from employers in the private sector after the Public Service Division (PSD) last week announced a 0.1 month annual variable component (AVC) plus an additional one-off lump sum payment of $250 to $1,500 for all civil servants below superscale grade, and just a one-off payment of $400 for senior civil servants in the superscale grades.

The federation, a trade union of employers from over 3,300 companies, noted that performance has varied across sectors, and advised fellow employers to take their cue from the National Wages Council's (NWC) guidelines that wage increases be sustainable and fair.

"SNEF believes employers will be responsible and urges them to be guided by the NWC recommendations, and in particular, to take into account their company performance when they decide on their company bonus," it said.

In May, NWC suggested that wage increases should correspond with the employers' performance, productivity gains and employee contributions.

This means employers that have done well and have good business prospects should reward their employees with built-in wage increases and variable payments commensurate with employers' performance and employees' contributions.

Employers that have done well but face uncertain prospects may exercise moderation in wage increases, but should still reward employees with variable payments commensurate with performance and contributions.

Following suit, employers that have not done well and face uncertain prospects may exercise wage restraint, with management leading by example. Employers in this category are also advised to try to improve business processes and productivity, especially through investing in upgrading the skills of their employees.

These recommendations were given to private employers in light of the PSD announcement which means most of Singapore's 85,000 civil servants will get a year-end bonus that is the lowest in 10 years, amid the weak performance of the Singapore economy and its uncertain outlook.

As the civil service is Singapore's biggest employer, its bonus is closely watched by the private sector, while statutory boards and other government agencies take their cue from it.

Civil servants also get a mid-year AVC, paid in July. This year's was 0.45 month plus a one-off lump sum of $200, with lower-grade workers getting $300.

All civil servants will also get the one-month non-pensionable annual allowance, commonly referred to as the 13th month bonus. It will be paid this month with the year-end AVC and lump-sum payments. When combined, their total bonus this year is 1.55 months plus the one-off lump-sum payments, compared with 2.5 months plus lump-sum payments in the last two years.

The current 1.55-month bonus is the lowest since the 2009 global financial crisis when Singapore suffered negative growth.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Employers/Employees Salary

TRENDING

Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
&#039;Spreading along the drains&#039;: Fire erupts at Tuas Crescent industrial waste management site
'Spreading along the drains': Fire erupts at Tuas Crescent industrial waste management site
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Probation for teen PMD rider who crashed into woman at Teck Whye
Probation for teen PMD rider who crashed into woman at Teck Whye
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
How two Singaporeans built one of the most impressive vintage Star Wars toy collections in the world
How two Singaporeans built one of the most impressive vintage Star Wars toy collections in the world
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES