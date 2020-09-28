Entire road blocked after heavy vehicle overturns along KJE

A heavy vehicle overturned in an accident along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) at the slip road towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Friday (Sep 25), causing the entire road to be blocked.

Stomp contributor Jovial informed Stomp about the accident and sent photos of what happened.

In the photo, the heavy vehicle's load can be seen toppled on its side, completely detached from the front section of the vehicle.

"It is one of those accidents waiting to happen," Jovial said.

"Oftentimes, we see close shaves of heavy vehicle drivers speeding through the exit turn.

"Luckily, there were no vehicles nearby when the accident happened.

"It is a blessing in disguise."

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 1pm.

"SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital," said an SCDF spokesman.