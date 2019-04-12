The fake art that 'Mr Toilet' Jack Sim shaded is actually real art

What is art?

Does it have to be epic, like The Gates of Hell sculpture, which took 37 years until its creator Auguste Rodin died?

Or can it just be a pen on the floor?

Or, what if it's an illusion of art within a piece of real art?

I was at the National Gallery with Naureen Nayyar. I tried this experiment by putting a pen on the floor. Soon, we've... Posted by Jack Sim on Thursday, 11 April 2019

Jack Sim, toilet activist, former businessman and "Asian of the Year", shared a social experiment he conducted out of the blue at the National Gallery yesterday (April 11).

He sneakily placed his pen near the wall in one of the art exhibitions and observed as museumgoers lapped it up.

His Facebook caption reads, "We've got audience wondering how this is a piece of Art and they started taking photos of my pen. After a while, I pick up my pen and the people realised it was not Art."

Very cheem.

One wonders whether Sim was questioning the value of art and where the inspiration came from.

Because why does the fake art look so perfectly set up, spotlight and all?

Because the spot the pen was at is in fact an actual exhibit.

The spotlight is shining on an empty space measuring five feet by five feet, running from the wall to the floor.

Titled "5' x 5' (Inched Deep)" (duh), this artwork was created by Cheo Chai Hiang way back in 1972.

Notice the museum label on the wall.

Writes the National Gallery website, "The work is considered to be one of the earliest examples of conceptual art in Singapore. Art historian TK Sabapathy considers this work to be a turning point in the history of Singapore art. The submission by Cheo upturned expectations of artworks as tangible objects for aesthetic contemplation."

Very impressive.

That final line is also ironic in the context of Sim's pen, which was arguably the tangible object in his fake art.

Sim has since shared the link to "5' x 5' (Inched Deep)" on the post and subsequent Facebook posts, but it is unclear whether he knew about the art piece when the first post was made. AsiaOne has contacted him for clarification.

Here's this writer contemplating the said exhibit in 2015:

the Mona Lisa of National Gallery imo. blink and you will miss. if I remember correctly, it was once rejected for... Posted by Thiam Peng on Tuesday, 22 December 2015

Sim's photo led at least two media outlets here and here to report that his pen was the artwork and which captivated visitors.

For a legit prank, turn to San Francisco.

In 2016, two teens placed a pair of spectacles on the floor of the city's museum of modern art. Within minutes, passersby were stopping to snap photos of it.

Sim founded the World Toilet Organisation in 2001 to address toilet and sanitation conditions. He has been named "Asian of the Year" by Reader's Digest and CNA.

