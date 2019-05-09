Family of Singapore-based Aussie DJ Adam Sky declines autopsy

Adam Sky, who was born Adam Gary Neat, was found lying in a pool of blood at the Hillstone Villas Resort after a fatal accident on May 4.

The family of DJ Adam Sky declined an autopsy requested by the police, after the Singapore-based Australian DJ was found dead at a luxury villa in Ungasan, South Kuta, on Saturday.

The family believed the DJ had died from a fatal accident.

"The family has accepted that he died from a fatal accident," South Kuta Police Chief Adj. Comr. Doddy Monza said on Monday.

Doddy said the police, therefore, would not push for an autopsy. "We are not treating the death as a suspicious case. We will not push for an autopsy," he explained, adding that the family would take the body to Australia as soon as possible.

Adam Sky, who was born Adam Gary Neat, died in an accident. The 42-year-old was found dead in a pool of his blood.

Neat reportedly crashed into a glass door while trying to rescue his personal assistant, Zoia Lukiantceva, from falling off their private terrace. Police believed the incident occurred on Friday evening, but Neat's body was discovered on Saturday morning after hotel staff found Lukiantceva in bushes with a fractured leg.

"Lukiantceva survived and has been taken to the hospital. However, [Neat] was already dead when he was found," Doddy said.

Neat's death was confirmed through his official Instagram and Facebook page. "It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday, 4th May, 2019.

Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families' privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss," the post reads.