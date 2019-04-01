Firefly may resume services to Singapore soon

KUALA LUMPUR - Firefly is set to resume its services to Singapore soon after matters over the use of the instrument landing system (ILS) at the Seletar Airport are sorted out.

However, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said an official announcement on the matter would be made soon.

"We are still finalising the details.

"We hope they can resume their services soon," he said at the launching of Xtra20 KTM discount card here.

Firefly has suspended all its flights to Singapore since Dec 1, saying its services would resume once the relevant authorities sort out regulatory issues with regard to its move to Seletar.

On Dec 5, Loke told the Dewan Rakyat that Malaysia would issue a protest note to Singapore over the operation of the ILS for Seletar Airport near its border with Johor.

The protest note by Wisma Putra follows Singapore's decision to start broadcasting ILS early this year despite Malaysia's decision not to allow it on grounds that it will infringe the nation's sovereignty and airspace near Pasir Gudang just 2km away.

Loke had said that Malaysia's contention was with the proposed new flight paths over Pasir Gudang, adding that aircraft flying over its airspace would have to fly very low.

On a separate matter, Loke said the laws, which restrict people with special disabilities (OKU) from applying for the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, would be amended to enable them to register and provide e-hailing services.

"There are some issues with OKU drivers and they need to understand that current regulations do not allow them to apply for PSV licence. But I have given my commitment to the OKU community as well as e-hailing companies that the government will amend the regulations to enable them to provide their services.

"My message to the OKU community is that we support their right to be e-hailing drivers. There is no issue of not allowing them. That will be sorted out soon," he said.

On the discount card, Loke said RM34mil had been allocated for the Xtra20 discount initiative aimed at giving an additional 20 per cent discount for Malaysians who use the cashless transaction system at KTM commuter stations.