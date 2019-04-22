Firefly resumes Seletar flights

Onward bound: Loke (right) being welcomed by Khaw at Seletar Airport as Senior Minister of State Dr Lam Pin Min looks on.

SINGAPORE - Seletar Airport may not be as busy as Changi Airport.

But travellers can opt for more convenience due to its smaller size as Malaysian budget airline Firefly resumed its services to the island republic.

The airport will adopt the new Global Positioning System (GPS)-based instrument approach procedures and the system is expected to be rolled out within the next six to 12 months, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He also reiterated Malaysia's intention to take back the delegated airspace from Singapore in stages.

"That is the requirement that was agreed upon by both Malaysia and Singapore civil authorities.

"The GPS approach is something we have agreed upon. And we are looking forward to Firefly working towards that in a timely manner.

"We are looking at the next six to 12 months," he said during a joint press conference yesterday with his Singaporean counterpart Khaw Boon Wan after a welcoming ceremony for Malaysian carrier Firefly's landing at Seletar Airport.

Firefly suspended all of its flights to Singapore since Dec 1 last year, saying its services would resume once the authorities had sorted out regulatory issues with regards to its move to Seletar Airport.

On Dec 5, Loke told the Dewan Rakyat that Malaysia would issue a protest note over the operation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Seletar Airport near its border with Johor.

Loke said Firefly's inaugural flight, after the resolution of the dispute, represented a milestone in enhancing bilateral co-operation between Malaysia and Singapore.

"After a series of engagements and deliberations between both countries, Malaysia and Singapore are able to achieve some agreement on bilateral matters, especially on airspace issues.

"It has resulted in a win-win situation, in which Firefly was granted approval to fly to Seletar Airport," he said.

Loke added that to improve flight safety and efficiency at Seletar Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia are working together towards the GPS-based approach to be implemented in Seletar Airport in the near future.

"Firefly will progressively add more points from Peninsular Mala­y­sia and study the feasibility of the resumption of Kuantan, Ipoh and potentially Melaka routes.

"As the airline seeks to mount seasonal services in leisure markets and islands around Peninsular Malaysia, it will also ramp up its charter services," he said.

Loke also elaborated on Malay­sia's intention to take back the delegated airspace from Singapore in the area concerned in stages.

He said it was important for both countries to expedite the review of the Operational Letter of Agreement between Kuala Lumpur and Singa­pore Area Control Centres Concer­ning Singapore Arrivals, Departures and Overflights 1974 (OLOA 1974) through the Malaysia-Singapore High Level Committee.

"Malaysia aims to do this within the time frame beginning at the end of 2019 to 2023.

"With the progress we have made, I'm confident both countries can reach mutually beneficial solutions and look forward to strengthening our bilateral co-operation in the aviation and tourism sector," he said.

Khaw said regulators from both countries would be meeting next week to discuss the new GPS approach procedures, which will replace ILS procedures at Seletar Airport.

"Our side has worked out some possibilities ... and I am quite confident it can be done pretty soon," he said.