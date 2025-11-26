Five boys apologise to Yishun eatery for burning chopsticks, throwing food

Five boys have apologised to a Mookata eatery for causing disruption during dinnertime — a day after its owner issued an ultimatum to come forward.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 23), Family Mookata said the culprits had ruined food at one of their outlets in Yishun at around 6pm.

Besides stealing a tray of eggs and ice pops to throw at each other, the boys also burned wooden chopsticks.

"We have captured your faces clearly on our CCTV and we know exactly who you are," said Family Mookata. "Your behaviour was completely unacceptable. We expect you to come speak with us by tomorrow."

The eatery said that the purpose of the meeting was for the boys to apologise to the staff and compensate for the items that they damaged.

"If you choose not to come forward, we will have no choice but to proceed with a police report and address the incident appropriately," the post said. "The choice is yours."

In another Facebook post the next day, the eatery said the incident has come to a "meaningful close".

"The boys involved have stepped forward, apologised sincerely and taken responsibility for their actions," the post said.

"We have chosen to forgive them and we hope this experience helps them grow into better young men."

