Former director of NUS East Asian Institute breached staff conduct rules, says university

The National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday said it could not verify most allegations of sexual harassment made by an employee against Zheng Yongnian, one of China’s top political scientists, but confirmed that he had breached staff conduct rules by hugging the woman without her consent .

The staff member of the East Asian Institute, a think tank at NUS that Zheng led as director from 2008 to May last year, had accused the 58-year-old of inappropriate physical conduct on three occasions in 2018, including one instance of hugging her and patting her buttocks.

The employee lodged a police report in May last year and the police issued a stern warning to Zheng this April. Details of the allegations surfaced in August, when she wrote a series of Twitter posts with the handle @Chary19513 that also lashed out at the management of NUS for the way it responded to her complaint.

Zheng, who was among the nine trusted scholars that Chinese President Xi Jinping gathered earlier this year to discuss China’s five-year development plan, denied all allegations through his lawyers that same month.

He had remained at the East Asian Institute as a research professor after stepping down as director but left NUS in September this year. He is now head of global and contemporary China studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in Shenzhen.

In response to the staff member’s Twitter posts in August, NUS said it was in the middle of internal investigations that had begun in May last year after the police report was filed. In its statement on Tuesday, it said a committee of inquiry could not verify two allegations as there was a lack of evidence.

These related to an incident on May 9, 2018, when Zheng allegedly put his hands on the staff member’s shoulder and head, and in October 2018 when Zheng allegedly held on to her back during a group photo session.

NUS said that after learning about the allegations, Zheng was suspended and was required to work from home and stay off campus during investigations.

Zheng, however, admitted to hugging the staff member in his office on May 30, 2018, though he denied a second allegation of patting or touching her buttocks.

While it could not be “established conclusively” that Zheng had committed the second action, the committee of inquiry determined that the academic had hugged the staff member without her consent.

“It is inappropriate for a male senior colleague in a supervisory role to hug a female junior colleague without her consent at a professional meeting in his office. In light of this conclusion, it was established that Prof Zheng had breached the NUS Code of Conduct for Staff,” the university said.

It added that the corresponding sanction for this breach was a written warning, but as Zheng had already left the university, it would be included in his staff record.

The staff member, who asked to be called Charlotte, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that she was “disappointed” with the outcome of the investigation. She claimed that the NUS was “trying to blur the boundaries” between sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

This Week in Asia has approached Zheng for a response.

In its statement, NUS said it had been extending assistance to the staff member since she first brought up the matter and would continue to provide her with support.

The university also said that after learning about the allegations in May last year, Zheng was suspended and was required to work from home and stay off campus during investigations. He was also issued a no-contact order, prohibiting him from contacting the employee.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.