Former Indonesian president Yudhoyono says wife Ani getting better amid treatment in Singapore
PHOTO: Twitter/ andiarief
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Feb 23, 2019

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday (Feb 22) that the health condition of his wife Kristiani Herrawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, has been improving amid her intensive medical treatment.

The former first lady has been hospitalised at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore since Feb 2 for leukaemia.

Dr Yudhoyono updated the public while welcoming vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno, who was visiting the hospital. Mr Sandiaga was accompanied by his wife, Nur Asia Uno, and mother, Mien R. Uno.

"We are touched by the support from all Indonesian people. That has strengthened me and my family," Dr Yudhoyono said in a written statement.

He also apologised to some visitors who were not allowed to meet with his wife.

Mr Sandiaga, the businessman-turned-politician, is the running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 election. The pair has been endorsed by four political parties, including Dr Yudhoyono's Democratic Party.

"Alhamdulillah (Praise to God)...that Ibu Ani has been upbeat. We all pray for her health because she is our inspiration," Mr Sandiaga said after the visit.

Mrs Yudhoyono has been visited by a number of high-profile politicians and government officials in the past week. On Thursday, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana took time to visit her.

Menderita sakit, pasti pernah dialami oleh setiap orang, termasuk saya. Wajar saja.. Namun ketika dokter di Singapura menyatakan saya terkena Blood Cancer, rasanya seperti palu godam menimpa saya. Kaget, tak menyangka sama sekali. Rasanya tak ada riwayat

View this post on Instagram

Menderita sakit, pasti pernah dialami oleh setiap orang, termasuk saya. Wajar saja.. Namun ketika dokter di Singapura menyatakan saya terkena Blood Cancer, rasanya seperti palu godam menimpa saya. Kaget, tak menyangka sama sekali. Rasanya tak ada riwayat dalam keluarga yang pernah terkena penyakit itu. Setelah hati saya, Bapak dan keluarga bisa mulai meresapi dan menerimanya, sadarlah saya bahwa Allah Yang Maha Kuasa akan menguji siapa saja hambanya yang dikehendaki. Kali ini saya yang dipilih. Alhamdulillah, baik dokter Singapura maupun Indonesia, berusaha memberikan yang terbaik untuk saya. Setiap hari saya mencatat pengobatan apa saja yang harus saya jalani, obat, suntikan kemo, transfusi darah dll. Saya jalani dengan tabah, tegar, penuh disiplin. Karena pengobatan itu, saya harus ketat, sementara “diisolasi” untuk menghindari penyakit lain masuk. I can fight this Cancer. With strong supports from everyone in Indonesia and in the world. Thank you very much for your love and care, dear my husband and family. Bismillahirrahmanirrahim I can do this! 🙏🏼😇💪🏻💙 Photo by @ruby_26

A post shared by Ani Yudhoyono (@aniyudhoyono) on

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, along with their wives, also visited Mrs Yudhoyono on Feb 15.

On Feb 14, Mr Prabowo visited Mrs Yudhoyono, in Singapore, flying from Central Java where he was attending a campaign event. He was welcomed by Dr Yudhoyono and oldest son Agus, former coordinating economic affairs minister Hatta Rajasa, who is father-in-law to another of Dr Yudhoyono's son as well as Mr Prabowo's running mate in the 2014 presidential race.

Since his wife was hospitalised, Dr Yudhoyono has halted his political activities and refrained from involvement in the election campaign to focus on Mrs Yudhoyono's treatment.

Dr Yudhoyono's family - including Mr Agus, his wife Annisa Pohan, his youngest son Edhie Baskoro and Mr Edhie's wife Aliya Rajasa - have been sharing updates on Mrs Yudhoyono's condition on their Instagram accounts.

The four of them have been taking care of Mrs Yudhoyono at the hospital, according to one update.

