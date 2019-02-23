Former Indonesian president Yudhoyono says wife Ani getting better amid treatment in Singapore

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday (Feb 22) that the health condition of his wife Kristiani Herrawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, has been improving amid her intensive medical treatment.

The former first lady has been hospitalised at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore since Feb 2 for leukaemia.

Dr Yudhoyono updated the public while welcoming vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno, who was visiting the hospital. Mr Sandiaga was accompanied by his wife, Nur Asia Uno, and mother, Mien R. Uno.

"We are touched by the support from all Indonesian people. That has strengthened me and my family," Dr Yudhoyono said in a written statement.

He also apologised to some visitors who were not allowed to meet with his wife.

Mr Sandiaga, the businessman-turned-politician, is the running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 election. The pair has been endorsed by four political parties, including Dr Yudhoyono's Democratic Party.

"Alhamdulillah (Praise to God)...that Ibu Ani has been upbeat. We all pray for her health because she is our inspiration," Mr Sandiaga said after the visit.

Mrs Yudhoyono has been visited by a number of high-profile politicians and government officials in the past week. On Thursday, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana took time to visit her.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, along with their wives, also visited Mrs Yudhoyono on Feb 15.

On Feb 14, Mr Prabowo visited Mrs Yudhoyono, in Singapore, flying from Central Java where he was attending a campaign event. He was welcomed by Dr Yudhoyono and oldest son Agus, former coordinating economic affairs minister Hatta Rajasa, who is father-in-law to another of Dr Yudhoyono's son as well as Mr Prabowo's running mate in the 2014 presidential race.

Since his wife was hospitalised, Dr Yudhoyono has halted his political activities and refrained from involvement in the election campaign to focus on Mrs Yudhoyono's treatment.

Dr Yudhoyono's family - including Mr Agus, his wife Annisa Pohan, his youngest son Edhie Baskoro and Mr Edhie's wife Aliya Rajasa - have been sharing updates on Mrs Yudhoyono's condition on their Instagram accounts.

The four of them have been taking care of Mrs Yudhoyono at the hospital, according to one update.