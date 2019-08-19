Gardens by the Bay murder: Leslie Khoo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover, burning her body

SINGAPORE - Laundry shop manager Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock - who strangled his lover in his car on a quiet road near Gardens by the Bay, and then burned her body - was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday (Aug 19).

Prosecutors had sought the life sentence for 51-year-old Khoo, who was convicted last month of murdering engineer Cui Yajie, 31, on July 12, 2016.

Justice Audrey Lim said the case did not warrant the death penalty, which is imposed in cases where the offender exhibits viciousness or blatant disregard for human life.

Khoo admitted he had strangled Ms Cui in his BMW and later burned her body at Lim Chu Kang Lane 8 over several days, until nothing was left except clumps of hair, pieces of partly burnt fabric and a bra hook.

Justice Lim said Khoo , who was being pressed by Ms Cui to repay a $20,000 debt, wanted to silence her to get rid of the financial pressure and threat of ruin that she posed.

But the judge said the evidence did not show that Khoo had planned to kill Ms Cui.

He was unaware that Ms Cui had suddenly intended to go to his office to confront his bosses that day, and his initial plan was to dissuade her from doing so, said the judge.