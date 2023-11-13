Geylang brawl: Man, 32, arrested after allegedly attacking another man with knife

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon after being involved in a fight in Geylang on Sunday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the brawl near 38 Lorong 25 Geylang around 8.15pm.

According to Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the fight - which also involved a 46-year-old man - ended with both parties shirtless and barefoot when the authorities arrived.

The 32-year-old man had allegedly attacked the other man with a knife, Zaobao reported. He was then seen handcuffed and sitting cross-legged by the road surrounded by several police officers before being led into a police car.

A woman was also present during the incident, but the relationship between the three parties is unknown.

The 46-year-old man suffered injuries but was conscious and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said.

SCDF added that it assessed another person for minor injuries but that the person declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.