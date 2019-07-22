Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price

Read also

"My father showed me that non-Taoists and non-religious people believed in him alike," said Chew, 44. "When we went to the Philippines, there was a long line of people queuing up to see him … And I thought to myself that this man can really do something to change people's lives."

For the older Chew, joining the trade was more of a calling. He claimed he was cursed 16 years ago, and after getting out of the "spell", it was his time to help others.

"I was cursed for about 10 years. I could not sleep or eat properly, my business failed, and everyone thought I was mad," said the 72-year-old, who added that he tried to take his life too.

"I also did not believe in gods or spirits in the past, I only believed in myself. But one night, I dreamt of someone telling me that if I got out of the curse, I would need to help people the same way."

He then set up Ghostbuster.

Explaining how the name came about, the younger Chew said his father wanted to "catch ghosts" initially, but the family business has since evolved to offer not only exorcism services, but also feng shui reading as well as luck enhancement and ancestor praying services.

The business also offers ba zi reading, the reading of one's date and time of birth, which would allow Chew to "pre-warn customers" of things such as if a conflict were to arise with their superiors or bosses.

"[The readings] will tell them: 'Today, you're not in a good energy mood with your boss, you have to be careful," explained Chew, whose services are priced from S$88 (US$65) onwards.

"Some people don't take us seriously. But like I said, we help those who want us to help. Those who do not believe us, it's fine with us."

Today, Ghostbuster has about 1,000 clients from different religions. At bigger events, such as the eighth day of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Jade Emperor's birthday, turnout averages at 400 to 600 "followers".

According to Chew, 70 per cent of his clients are Christians, even though some elements of his business are rooted in Taoism.